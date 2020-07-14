Smartphone Accessories: adidas Suede iPhone X/S Case $12 (38% off), more

Woot is currently offering the adidas Originals Suede iPhone X/S Case in blue for $12.59 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Having originally sold for $30, we’ve more recently been tracking a $20 going rate with today’s offer saving you 38% and marking a new all-time low. Wrap your iPhone in the iconic adidas three stripes pattern with its Suede case. It sports a hardshell exterior with a rubber coating for added grip alongside a microfiber interior lining for added protection. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.
Are you a fan of the 3 stripes? With this adidas Originals Smartphone Case you will always have you on your person. This hard plastic back case cover has a non-slip rubber coating. The back is decorated with a 3-stripe logo, one large zip goes all around the top. The microfiber interior lining offers extra security at all times.
Hard shell cradle case with non-slip rubber coating for perfect handling. Microfibre inner material for extra protection. Easy access to buttons and ports remain accessible
