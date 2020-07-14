BESTEK’s charging hub powers up to 14 devices at one time for $40 (20% off)

BESTEK (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Eight AC Outlet and Six USB Port Charging Hub for $39.99 shipped with the code YULTZZQF at checkout. Down 20% from its regular going rate, this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. Offering eight AC outlets for powering your gear, but BESTEK didn’t stop there. You’ll also find six USB ports, you’ll find 40W/8A of total power here to charge your gear. Plus, it has 1,500-joules of surge protection to keep your gear safe during power fluctuations. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

If you’re looking for something that strikes a slightly different design tone, Aukey has you covered. This 8-outlet power strip has two USB-A ports that share 3.4A of power, alongside a USB-C plug that delivers 18W of charging capacity. The main downside here is the design alongside only having three total USB hookups. but, at $24 Prime shipped, it’s quite a bit less than today’s lead deal.

You’ll also want to check out our latest Tested article. We went hands-on with Aukey’s 100W USB-C charger, which is the perfect 16-inch MacBook Pro companion.

BESTEK Charging Hub features:

Unique 12 feet long cord(14AWG) and 8-outlet USB power strip surge protector, protecting your TV, computer, router, laptop, printer, modem, speaker and other valuable devices against surges and spikes.

6 Smart USB charging ports with individual lights on two sides,BESTEK USB Power Strip can intelligently detect your devices to deliver its safest maximum charge speed up to 2.4A per port,40W/8A total (No compatibility problem )

Exclusive Vertical Desktop Design,BESTEK USB Power Strip is a perfect SPACE SAVER and ideal for charging multiple devices at the home/office/school(only 5.7 inches tall)

