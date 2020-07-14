This electric skillet is down to just $14.50 Prime shipped today (Reg. $24+)

Amazon is now offering the 8-inch Nesco Electric Skillet for $14.60 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly around $24 at Amazon, this model sells for $22 at Home Depot and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. While it might not be the most recognizable brand, it’s also an extremely affordable way to add an electric skillet to your kitchen arsenal. Along with the glass lid and deep interior, this model features a non-stick cooking surface and 800-watts of breakfast cooking power. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers. More details below.

Needless to say, at $15 you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better-rated model for less. Even the normally rock-bottom Maxi-Matic Elite Cuisine Electric Skillet is slightly more expensive right now. All things considered, most manual skillets go for more than $15. However, you can score an 8-inch Lodge Cast Iron Skillet on Amazon for under $10 Prime shipped right now. Carrying a 4+ star rating from over 35,000 Amazon customers, it might not be an electric option, but you know you’re getting high-quality pan here.

More on the Nesco Electric Skillet:

8-Inch electric skillet with deep interior for roasting or frying

Easy to read, adjustable temperature control

Nonstick interior for easy cleanup

Sturdy glass lid with stay cool handle and safety vent

Wash the skillet with a soft soapy dish cloth. Rinse well and dry. Do not immerse skillet in water or place in dishwasher. Only the lid is dishwasher safe.

