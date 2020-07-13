Tacklife’s 20V cordless drill/driver kit is a DIY must at $45.50 (Reg. $70)

Household-us (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill/Driver for $45.49 shipped with the code AYMM8TSP at checkout. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve yet to pick up any tools to work on DIY projects around the house, this is a great option. It comes with the drill/driver, a 20V battery, multiple bits, a charger, and a bag to keep everything neat and organized in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Opt for this 20V drill/driver combo to save a few bucks. It’s not as well-known as Tacklife, and the bundle offers a few less pieces, but at $40 shipped on Amazon, it’ll keep some extra cash in your pocket.

For larger combo kits, check out Home Depot’s sale on Milwaukee gear today. Up to 40% off is available, depending on what items you’re looking for. I personally own several M12 tools and absolutely love them, as they offer plenty of power for their compact size.

Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill features:

Our cordless drill is equipped with 2.0 Ah Li-ion Battery and 1 hour fast charger, making it possible to have the battery fully charged within just 1 hour. Convenient and rapid charging conditions can greatly saves your time.

The impact drill has 3 working modes: screwing, drilling and hammer drilling. The power drill with hammer function can greatly increase your work efficiency as well as provide more options for your work needs

The variable speed setting allows you to adjust speed for different working tasks: low speed (0-450RPM) for screwing, high speed (0-1600RPM) for drilling. Choice of different speeds makes your work easier and more efficient

