Tacklife’s 20V cordless drill/driver kit is a DIY must at $45.50 (Reg. $70)

Household-us (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill/Driver for $45.49 shipped with the code AYMM8TSP at checkout. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’ve yet to pick up any tools to work on DIY projects around the house, this is a great option. It comes with the drill/driver, a 20V battery, multiple bits, a charger, and a bag to keep everything neat and organized in. Rated 4.5/5 stars.
Opt for this 20V drill/driver combo to save a few bucks. It’s not as well-known as Tacklife, and the bundle offers a few less pieces, but at $40 shipped on Amazon, it’ll keep some extra cash in your pocket.
For larger combo kits, check out Home Depot’s sale on Milwaukee gear today. Up to 40% off is available, depending on what items you’re looking for. I personally own several M12 tools and absolutely love them, as they offer plenty of power for their compact size.
Tacklife 20V Cordless Drill features:
- Our cordless drill is equipped with 2.0 Ah Li-ion Battery and 1 hour fast charger, making it possible to have the battery fully charged within just 1 hour. Convenient and rapid charging conditions can greatly saves your time.
- The impact drill has 3 working modes: screwing, drilling and hammer drilling. The power drill with hammer function can greatly increase your work efficiency as well as provide more options for your work needs
- The variable speed setting allows you to adjust speed for different working tasks: low speed (0-450RPM) for screwing, high speed (0-1600RPM) for drilling. Choice of different speeds makes your work easier and more efficient
