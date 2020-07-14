Moosejaw offers extra 15% off The North Face, Columbia, more from $18

Moosejaw offers extra 15% off summer styles with code GIMME15 at checkout. Find great deals from The North Face, Columbia, Carhartt, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. A standout from this sale is the men’s North Face Sprag Shorts are on sale for $28, which is down from its original rate of $55. These shorts are available in three color options and are infused with stretch for added comfort. This is a great option for outdoor activities or everyday events. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Moosejaw customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Lululemon Warehouse Sale that’s offering deals from $9.
Our top picks for men include:
- Carhartt Rain Defender Sweatshirt $36 (Orig. $70)
- Columbia Bahama II Shirt $26 (Orig. $40)
- The North Face Sprag Shorts $28 (Orig. $55)
- The North Face Plaited Polos $23 (Orig. $45)
- The North Face Sherpa Patrol Pullover $82 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Beyond Yoga Lined Cardigan $95 (Orig. $132)
- The North Face Mountain Pullover $82 (Orig. $129)
- The North Face Class V Shorts $18 (Orig. $35)
- The North Face Parks Crew $30 (Orig. $50)
- The North Face Motivation Pants $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
