Moosejaw offers extra 15% off The North Face, Columbia, more from $18

- Jul. 14th 2020 8:52 am ET

Moosejaw offers extra 15% off summer styles with code GIMME15 at checkout. Find great deals from The North Face, Columbia, Carhartt, Mountain Hardwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders over $49. A standout from this sale is the men’s North Face Sprag Shorts are on sale for $28, which is down from its original rate of $55. These shorts are available in three color options and are infused with stretch for added comfort. This is a great option for outdoor activities or everyday events. Rated 4.8/5 stars from Moosejaw customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Lululemon Warehouse Sale that’s offering deals from $9.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

