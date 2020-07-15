Hogwarts Library includes Fantastic Beasts, more for under $14 (Reg. $21+)

Jul. 15th 2020

Amazon is offering J. K. Rowling’s Hogwarts Library Hardcover Book Set for $13.95 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. Going for $35 at Barnes and Nobel, today’s deal drops nearly $10 below Amazon’s regular price and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Avid Harry Potter fans will absolutely want to add this to their collection. While it doesn’t include the eight canon books, this hardcover set includes Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find ThemQuidditch Through the Ages, and Tales of Beedle the Bard. Rated a stellar 4.8/5 stars from thousands of readers.

If you’d rather read Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, well, it’s FREE with a Kindle Unlimited membership. That’s right, your $10 per month Kindle Unlimited membership scores you this #1 best-selling book at absolutely no cost. However, the paperback version is available at under $5 Prime shipped if you prefer physical books.

Don’t forget to swing by July’s First Reads at Amazon. These deals are still live and just your Prime membership is required here to score some no-cost books, so, be sure to swing by and pick them up.

More about Hogwarts Library:

Inside readers will find books treasured by users of the great library at Hogwarts School for Witchcraft and Wizardry: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Newt Scamander’s master work on magical creatures; Quidditch Through the Ages, a comprehensive history of the game and its rules; and The Tales of Beedle the Bard, with an introduction and illustrations by J.K. Rowling and extensive commentary by Albus Dumbledore. This boxed set is an essential addition to the collection of any Harry Potter fan, and a beautiful gift to cherish.

