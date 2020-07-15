Smartphone Accessories: Lecone MFi Lightning Cable $4 (60% off), more

LeconeDirect (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon is currently offering its 6.6-Foot Braided Nylon MFi Lightning Cable for $3.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code YFH5772B at checkout. Down from its $10 going rate, today’s offer saves you 60% and marks a new all-time low. Sporting a right angle design, this Lightning cable is designed to make charging while using your device less strenuous on the cord. It comes wrapped in a braided nylon design for extra durability and the 6.6-foot length gives you plenty of slack to recharge in bed, on the couch, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

It is easy to plug and provides a slim fit in narrow spaces. You can also use your phone while charging without worrying about the cable coming loose. It is more convenient and comfortable for playing games ,watching videos, or reading e-books while charging. The charging cable certified by Apple MFi. It ensures 100% compatibility of charging and syncing with all 8-pin lightning iOS devices.

The Lightning cable supports charge and sync simultaneously.It supports maximum charging speed up to 2.4A and up to 480Mb/s transfer speed. The durable nylon braided jacket with a bend life of 20,000+, which makes the cable more durable than others.

