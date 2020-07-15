Sony’s latest true wireless earbuds fall to new lows from $98 (Save up to 26%)

Amazon is currently offering Sony’s new WF-SP800N Truly Wireless Sport Earbuds for $148 shipped in multiple color options. Typically fetching $200, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $20, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Having just been released back in May, Sony’s latest pair of earbuds come equipped with 9-hours of playback which is supplemented to 18 with the companion charging case. An IP55 rating ensures these are suited to accompany you on runs, fending off splashes, sweat, and dust during workouts. There’s also built-in passive noise cancellation alongside one-button access to Alexa and Assistant. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Sony WF-XB700 Extra BASS True Wireless Earbuds for $98. Down from $130, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and a new Amazon low. Sony’s Extra BASS earbuds sport 9-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistant casing and 12mm drivers. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

You’ll also find additional earbuds in our headphones guide, as well. Right now, Apple’s AirPods with Wired Charging Case have dropped to $134 at Amazon, alongside a $20 discount on the more affordable Skullcandy Indy true wireless earbuds at $40.

Sony WF-SP800N True Wireless Earbuds feature:

Rise above the noise with the WF-SP800N wireless noise canceling sport earbuds, complete with IP55 sweat resistance, long battery life, and deep, punchy EXTRA BASS sound that gives you the boost you need to finish through any workout. A wide array of smart features will have you wearing them all day afterwards.

