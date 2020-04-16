We still don’t have the official PlayStation 5 price, and new reports suggest Sony’s upcoming flagship console might be harder to get your hands on that you thought. After information from earlier this year suggested difficulty sourcing parts may result in a higher price tag than anyone would have liked, it now looks as though the soaring MSRP will cause a shortage at launch as well. Head below for all the details.

While it is to be expected that new gaming consoles will be in higher demand than most companies can keep up with and around the launch window (to some degree), things are looking bleak for PS5 in this regard.

No official PlayStation 5 price yet:

While it might seem like the novel coronavirus pandemic would be the key suspect for a PS5 delay or shortage at launch, and it likely will be, to some degree, reports from Bloomberg suggest otherwise. After breaking the story on component scarcity back in February, sources are now telling Bloomberg that Sony will be manufacturing a lower number of PS5 consoles than initially expected. With speculation on the possible pricing due to its expensive internals soaring to between $499 and $549 (it previously sat at $479 or so), it’s starting to sound like the official PlayStation 5 price will be a hard pill to swallow, and that’s if you can get your hands on one.

After a wide-ranging digital presentation on the PlayStation 5’s impressive internals last month, Sony finally gave us our first look at the brand new DualSense PS5 controller. That is the only piece of PS5 we have seen thus far. With assembly production scheduled to begin in July, only a very select few have laid eyes on the machine itself. Microsoft has already let us see its new rectangular Xbox Series X, and we are yet to hear about any “issues” on its side of the fence, just yet anyway.

9to5Toys’ Take:

While we all hope that the official PlayStation 5 price never actually hits the speculated numbers mentioned above, it’s about time we all brace ourselves for what’s starting to feel like an inevitability. The real issue for early adopters sounds like it’s going to be getting your hands on one anyway. Sony was previously quoted as saying it plans on producing 5 to 6 million PlayStation 5 consoles from July through March 31, 2021. While it’s hard to say if that number remains the target, it is well short of the 7.5 million PS3 consoles it sold in the first two-quarters of its lifespan. PlayStation 3 was a very expensive and hard to get the console at launch, and none of us want a repeat of that borderline disaster. At least PS4 will be easier to develop games for, but who knows when everyone will get back to work at this point. Fingers-crossed.

