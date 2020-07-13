Skullcandy Indy true wireless headphones hit an all-time low of $40 (Save $20)

Amazon is offering the Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds for $39.99 shipped in various colors. Normally $60, today’s deal beats our last mention by $10 and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While AirPods Pro is at an all-time low of $215 right now, not everyone wants to drop that kind of cash on headphones. Skullcandy’s Indy offers 16-hours of battery life and is IP55 sweat- and water-resistant. These buds will block out the noise around you, rather than actively cancel it, delivering a fairly isolated experience. Rated 3.6/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Looking for something a bit more budget-focused? Opting for the SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds will save you some cash. They’ll set you back $28.50 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and offer a true-wireless design that’s built a bit different from what Skullcandy offers.

However, ditching the true wireless design and picking up a cord saves you even more. Sony’s MDRZX100 Over-ear Headphones are just $10 Prime shipped at Amazon. You’ll be ditching the convenience of true wireless here, but personally, I feel over-ear headphones are much more comfortable for longer listening sessions.

Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbud features:

Bluetooth wireless technology

Removable stability ear gels for secure fit. Sound Pressure Level – 95±3dB

Up to 16 hours of total battery life

IP55 sweat, water, and dust resistant

Call, track, and volume touch controls

