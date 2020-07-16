Score Fossil’s refurbished Sport Wear OS Smartwatch at $49 (Orig. $275)

Fossil is currently offering its certified refurbished Sport Smartwatch to $49 shipped. Having originally fetched $275, it has been going for around $150 in new condition as of late with today’s offer matching the lowest we’ve seen on a refurbished mention. This 43mm smartwatch features heart rate tracking and GPS monitoring, all packed into a swim-proof design. You’ll be able to enjoy up to 24-hours of battery life per charge and view text messages as well as other notifications on its touchscreen display. Over 1,170 customers have left a 3.8/5 star rating and we called it “the best Wear OS device for most people” in our hands-on review. Includes a 2-year warranty. More details can be found below.

A perfect use of your savings is towards an additional band for your new Fossil smartwatch. Amazon has plenty of different styles starting under $15, with everything from sport to leather, metal link and more to change up the watch’s design.

Over in our fitness tracker deal hub, you’ll find discounts on the Moto 360 Wear OS Smartwatch, which has dropped to a new all-time low of $200 following a 33% discount. That’s alongside the best price of the year on Fitbit Verse Lite at $100.

Fossil Sport Wear OS Smartwatch features:

Fit for every style—this ultra-lightweight 43mm Sport smartwatch features a black silicone strap, lets you track your heart rate, track your workout (even swimming), customize your dial and more. Smartwatches powered with Wear OS by Google are compatible with iPhone and Android phones.

