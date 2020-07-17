This plug-in smart dimmer is designed to be used outdoors for $26 (Reg. $40)

- Jul. 17th 2020 6:56 pm ET

0

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Plug-in Smart Dimmer Outdoor Outlet for $26.07 shipped with the code DQA88HCS and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its regular going rate of around $40, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you have lights that can change the brightness via a plug-in dimmer, today’s deal is perfect for you. It’s outdoor-rated, so it can function in all kinds of weather. Plus, through built-in Wi-Fi-connectivity, you can ask Alexa or Google to dim or brighten the lights connected to it. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

If you just need a single smart plug that doesn’t have dimming capabilities, this model from Gosund will get the job done. It’s available for just $7 Prime shipped and easily delivers Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa voice commands to your devices around the house.

Looking for something that’s compatible with HomeKit? Well, our roundup from yesterday is still live. Prices start at just $16 Prime shipped and you’ll find up to 35% in savings available here.

Treatlife Plug-in Smart Dimmer features:

  • This dimmer smart plug can adjust brightness level from 0-100% with Alexa and Google Assistant voice assistants, it can easily control dimmable devices by sending that voice commands like “Alexa, set my floor lamp to 40%”.
  • The smart plug-In dimmer does not need to be connected to a cumbersome hub. Just simply plug in a device and you can control your WiFi outlet via Smart Life app directly from anywhere, as long as your phone access to a secure 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network. (Note: Not support 5.0 GHz Wi-Fi).
  • Create customized schedule or a lighting scene to automatically turn on/off. Support sunrise and sunset setting. Utilize away mode, smart dimmer outlet can turn connected light on and off randomly to trick potential intruders.

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
