Monopoly Star Wars Complete Saga Board Game now $22 (Reg. $30) + more from $15

Amazon is now offering the Monopoly: Star Wars Complete Saga Edition Board Game for $21.99 with free shipping for Prime members or int orders over $25. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly as much as $30 direct, today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked and is the best we can find. This edition lets player relive all nine episodes in Monopoly form with “colorful artwork inspired by all three trilogies.” You’ll also find themed game tokens (one character from each film), droid and planet properties, and X-Wings instead of hotels. It is essentially the same game you remember, with some interesting Star Wars twists and visuals. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More deals and details below.

If the Star Wars edition doesn’t interest you, the classic version sells for under $16 while the fast-paced Speed Edition goes for just over $11. You won’t get the themed artwork from a galaxy far, far away here, but you’re saving some cash in the process. Be sure to browse through the rest of the board game deals below for more options.

More on the Monopoly: Star Wars Saga Edition Board Game:

Star Wars trilogies: Star Wars fans can celebrate all of the Skywalker movies! This Star Wars edition of the Monopoly game lets players relive all 9 episodes from a galaxy far, far away

Exciting game for Star Wars fans: the Star Wars complete saga edition board game features dynamic and colorful artwork inspired by all 3 trilogies

Iconic Star Wars characters: the game includes 9 tokens; each one is a character that relates to one of the 9 star Wars trilogy movies

