Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $52, Resident Evil 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributors (98% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch for $51.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is the first notable discount we have seen on the game outside of a limited, in-store only Walmart offer. Having just been unveiled back in May, Mario must save the day once again as the evil King Olly transports Princess Peach’s Castle to a far off mountain after unleashing a horde of “Folded Soldiers.” But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Resident Evil 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection, Mario & Sonic Olympic Games Tokyo, The Evil Within 2, Halo 5: Guardians, Super Bomberman R, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- New Nintendo Capcom, Blizzard & LEGO summer sale
- New Switch eShop sale from $2.50
- Digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- Sony July PSN sale from $2
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Mortal Kombat 11 $20 (Reg. $28+)
- Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection $34 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Mario & Sonic Olympic Games Tokyo $40 (Reg. $60)
- Nier: Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $30)
- The Evil Within 2 from $9.50 (Reg. $20)
- DAEMON X MACHINA $40 (Reg. $60)
- Bayonetta and Vanquish Bundle $30 (Reg. $40)
- Halo 5: Guardians $16 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection $60 ($140 off)
- Or $66 on Xbox
- Far Cry New Dawn $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Final Fantasy XIV Shadowbringers $15 (Reg. $30+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Death Squared $1.50 (Reg. $15)
- Yooka-Laylee $13.50 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered $16 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe $14 (Reg. $25+)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold $20 (Reg. up to $100)
- Dragon Quest Heroes II $10 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Unity $9 (Reg. $30)
- PAC-MAN $2 (Reg. $4)
- LIMBO $5 (Reg. $10)
- Strider $3 (Reg. $10)
- Hitman Definitive Edition $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer Switch $4 (Reg. $20)
- Ni no Kuni White Witch Switch $24.50 (Reg. $30+)
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Disney Afternoon Collection $5 (Reg. $20)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $60)
- FINAL FANTASY VII from $8 (Reg. $16)
- Mega Man Xbox sale from $6 or less…
- Far Cry 5 $9 (Reg. $20+)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $40 (Reg. $60)
- Persona 5 Royal $40 (Reg. $50)
- Maneater $26 (Reg. $40)
- Capcom Beat ‘Em Up Bundle $10 (Reg. $20)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle $40 (Reg. $60)
- MediEvil $15 (Reg. $30)
- Resident Evil 7 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe $12 (Reg. $60)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
Best gaming computers to build or buy for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020
Ghost of Tsushima: Everything you need to know ahead of this week’s release
Mysterious new hand-painted Creaks game will launch next week on PC/console
LEGO officially unveils new 2,600-piece NES console with playable Super Mario
Microsoft’s Flight Simulator gets official release date, new gameplay, + more
Nintendo adds Donkey Kong Country and more to Switch Online later this month
SEGA just unveiled new Astro City Mini arcade console with 36 built-in games
Xbox Series X showcase + new Halo gameplay officially set for later this month
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!