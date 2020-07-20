Today’s best game deals: Paper Mario Origami King $52, Resident Evil 2 $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Nationwide Distributors (98% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is now offering the new Paper Mario: The Origami King on Nintendo Switch for $51.99 shipped. Regularly $60, and still fetching as much at Amazon, this is the first notable discount we have seen on the game outside of a limited, in-store only Walmart offer. Having just been unveiled back in May, Mario must save the day once again as the evil King Olly transports Princess Peach’s Castle to a far off mountain after unleashing a horde of “Folded Soldiers.” But be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Resident Evil 2, Mortal Kombat 11, Mortal KOMBAT 11: Aftermath Kollection, Mario & Sonic Olympic Games Tokyo, The Evil Within 2, Halo 5: Guardians, Super Bomberman R, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

