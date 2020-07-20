It’s time to kick the week off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. If you’re quick, Tempest Pirate Action RPG is still on sale at 50% off down below, but we are now ready for today’s fresh new batch of price drops from Apple’s app stores. Highlights of our collection include titles like “HOOK”, Depthshot, Shadowmatic, Tormentum – Mystery Adventure, The Quest, Baldur’s Gate, Earth 3D, and more. Hit the jump for all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: “HOOK”: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Slideshow Master Professional: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Depthshot: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Commodities Pro (ms): FREE (Reg. $40)

iOS Universal: ConjuVerb – Spanish Verbs!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: WiFi Map Pro: WiFi, VPN Access: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Tormentum – Mystery Adventure: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Earth 3D: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: 8bitWar: Apokalyps: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Trnio 3D Scanner: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Hexologic: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Majesty: Fantasy Kingdom Sim: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hyperforma: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on “Hook”:

“Hook” is a relaxing, minimal, puzzle game. It is more of a game-like experience than a challenge. No menus, no achievements, just you and a puzzle. Player is surrounded by calming sounds and music. “Playing “HOOK” is a meditative and calming experience, rarely found in mobile gaming.”

