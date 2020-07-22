Monoprice’s Bluetooth Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier drops to $110 (Reg. $144)

Monoprice is now offering its 25 Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier with Bluetooth for $109.99 shipped. Regularly $144, today’s deal is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This hybrid tube amp is designed for “sound, style, and convenience.” Its tube preamp stage adds a level of “warmth” to your music while the black and chrome build with exposed tubes makes for a conversation-starting home/office decor piece. This 25-watt amp features stereo input/output via those old-school RCA connectors for your vintage gear or a modern Bluetooth connection for wireless streaming. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Amps of this nature, especially those with analog circuitry and exposed tubes are inherently quite expensive. Today’s deal is easily among the most affordable options out there. The only options we can find for less are some of the tube-based headphone amps out there like this Nobsound NS-08E for $50 or the SMSL T2 Vacuum Tube Headphone Amplifier for $60. Just note, these options are specifically for use with headphones and do no include wireless Bluetooth streaming. For that, you’ll have to jump up to something like the Neoteck Bluetooth 4.2 Stereo Audio Amplifier at $84.

But if you’re more focused on a home theater setup, we have a series of other deals to check out right now. Firstly, Samsung’s home theater-worthy 65-inch QLED AirPlay 2 TV is on sale alongside the Anker Nebula Soundbar and TiVo’s Bolt VOX 1TB 4K DVR. You’ll also want to give the new Polk Audio Assistant-enabled MagniFi 2 soundbar and Denon’s latest 8K AirPlay 2 AV receiver a look as well.

More on the Monoprice 25 Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amplifier:

Hit the trifecta of sound, style, and convenience with this 25-Watt Stereo Hybrid Tube Amp! The tube preamp stage adds warmth and richness that solid-state circuits can’t touch, breathing new life into your digital music. The black and chrome appearance with exposed tubes gives a look of uncluttered simplicity, which looks great in any office, study, or even in the midst of the swankiest cocktail party. Featuring wired RCA and wireless Bluetooth® connections, it achieves a level of versatility and easy usability that is unsurpassed.

