Just a month ago, Denon unveiled a new batch of 8K AV receivers and is now back with another addition to the lineup. Sporting the same future-proof resolution support, its latest enters with a notably more affordable price than the brand’s other releases this year — not to mention a 7-channel output, low-latency, other gaming-focused features, and more. Head below for all the details on the new Denon 8K AirPlay receiver, including pricing, availability, and how to lock-in your pre-order.

Denon’s 8K AirPlay 2 receiver

Right off the bat, Denon is touting its new S-Series AVR-S960H as the “world’s most attainable 8K-ready AV receiver,” leaning into its lower-end $649 price tag. But with the more affordable nature comes some compromises in the feature department, at least compared to what you’ll find in Denon’s new X-Series lineup.

Denon’s 8K AirPlay 2 receiver can deliver 90W of power to each of its seven channels and rocks six HDMI inputs. That’s on-par with the entry-level X-Series release, but not quite as versatile as some of the higher-end models. But with those alterations out of the way, Denon’s new 8K AirPlay 2 receiver enters with many of the features you’d expect from a flagship home theater upgrade.

8K support is easily its most interesting feature for the forward-thinking crowd. Alongside a dedicated 8K HDMI input, there’s support for upscaling and HDR10+ visuals. Even though many TVs lack the ability to even show off 8K content, it’s a nice touch for those not wanting to upgrade their home theater every couple of years.

Gaming saw some notable improvements with the X-Series, and now that’s being carried over to the S-Series AVR-S960H. Recent features like razor-sharp motion clarity with 4K/120Hz pass-through and Variable Refresh Rate make the cut, alongside overall reduced latency.

Denon continues delivering newer features from its other 2020 receivers with support for 3D audio, alongside quick-switching HDMI ports, and more. All of the usual audio formats are supported here, like Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, and more. Then on the smart functionality front, AirPlay 2 will likely be one of the more eye-catching inclusions for those in the Apple ecosystem. Denon supplements that with its own HEOS multiroom audio platform, alongside voice control support for Alexa and Google Assistant.

Now available for pre-order

Denon’s new S-Series AVR-S960H receiver is now available for pre-order at retailers like B&H. It enters with a $649 price tag and will be shipping in the coming weeks.

