Samsung’s home theater-worthy 65-inch QLED AirPlay 2 TV hits $700 ($398 off)

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 65-inch Q60 Series 4K HDR TV with AirPlay 2 for $699.99 shipped. While it originally retailed for $1,799, we’ve more recently been tracking a $1,098 going rate with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $150 and marking a new low. Samsung’s 65-inch Q60 TV delivers a home theater-quality experience with a 4K-ready QLED panel that’s supplemented by slim array dimming and Quantum HDR. AirPlay 2 stands out in terms of smart functionality, but there’s HomeKit for integrating with your Siri setup, as well as Alexa and Assistant control. Built-in streaming media player features let you watch your favorites without needing an extra device. There’s also four HDMI ports, as well as two USB slots. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 2,000 customers. Head below for more details.

If getting higher-end image quality, better local dimming, and other features like AirPlay 2 integration aren’t worth the premium price on the lead model, consider Samsung’s 7 Series 55-inch 4K HDR UHDTV at $498 instead. Sure this lower-cost alternative may not scream home theater like the Q60 series will, but it’ll still provide a notable experience for watching movies and more.

While you’re upgrading your home theater setup, this morning we detailed an up to $300 off sale at Amazon on Samsung soundbars and more from $200. This is a great chance to round out your kit with enhanced sound that’s on par with the picture quality of the Q60 TV.

Samsung Q60 QLED AirPlay 2 TV features:

View content at four times the resolution of 1080p with the Samsung Q60 Series 65″-Class HDR 4K UHD Smart QLED TV. This TV has a 64.5″ Quantum Dot LED-backlit LCD panel, and incorporates Motion Rate 240 technology to digitally enhance fast-moving images to reduce blur. It is compatible with the HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG HDR formats to provide a wider color gamut with compatible content and other equipment for more vivid images.

