Anker Nebula Soundbar features baked-in Fire TV services, more for $199

Amazon offers the Anker Nebula Soundbar Fire TV Edition for $199 shipped. That’s down over $30 from the regular going rate and the first discount we’ve tracked to date. After being released a while back, Anker’s first big partnership with Amazon has arrived with integrated Fire TV features, a sleek design, and full-on Alexa support. Simply plug the soundbar into your HDMI port and you’ll have access to improved audio along with the full suite of Fire TV features, such as streaming services, and more. You can find additional details in our launch coverage from late last year. While ratings have been mixed, roughly 50% of Amazon reviewers have left a 4+ star score.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet, which makes it a perfect pair with today’s lead deal.

For more home theater deals, make sure to check out Samsung’s 65-inch QLED UHDTV that includes AirPlay 2 at $700. That’s nearly $400 off and a new all-time low. Aside from integration with Apple’s streaming platform, this model offers 4K and HDR support along with four HDMI inputs. Full details are right here.

Anker Nebula Soundbar features:

FIRE TV EDITION: Nebula Soundbar – Fire TV Edition brings cinematic sound and powerful streaming to any TV by combining a 2.1 channel soundbar with a Fire TV 4K streaming media player built-in. No additional Fire TV streaming device needed.

BIG SOUND: A 2.1 channel design immerses you in moment by combining 2 speakers and 2 subwoofers to create 100W of room-filling cinematic sound.

4K HDR SUPPORT: Enjoy breathtaking picture quality with access to 4K Ultra HD streaming at up to 60fps, Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+. A 4K TV is required to access 4K streaming.

