TiVo’s Bolt VOX 1TB 4K DVR falls to new all-time low at $107.50 (48% off)

- Jul. 22nd 2020 10:01 am ET

$210 $107.50
0

Amazon is currently offering the TiVo Bolt VOX 1TB DVR 4K Streaming Media Player for $107.56 shipped. Having dropped from $210, today’s offer is good for a 48% discount, beats our previous mention by $47, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. TiVo Bolt VOX pairs the brand’s usual suite of perks like a robust channel guide, DVR, and commercial skipping with access to Netflix, Hulu, and other services. It also supports 4K playback, the ability to watch or record six shows at once to the 1TB hard drive, and includes the companion VOX Remote with Alexa integration. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head below for more.

Enjoy much of the same content aggregation as the lead deal for less with the TiVo Stream 4K at $50. This streaming media player brings Netflix, Hulu, and other services into a single interface alongside Alexa and Google Assistant support. Learn more in our hands-on review

Today’s TiVo deal joins all of the on-going offers we’ve spotted on other streaming media players. Right now, Amazon’s lineup of Fire TV devices are marked down from $35. That includes the DVR-equipped Recast and more at up to $80 off. Plus, you can also save on Roku offerings right now from $24.

TiVo Bolt VOX 1TB DVR features:

No more switching inputs, juggling remotes and paying monthly fees for obsolete cable boxes, the 6-tuner TiVo BOLT VOX works with your existing cable service to bring live, recorded and streaming TV together in one economical, powerful, 4K-compatible device. BOLT VOX lets you easily watch and record your favorite shows, access popular streaming apps and comes with TiVo’s time-saving, fan-favorite features that supercharge your cable TV subscription.

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
