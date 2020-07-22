Who doesn’t love a good deal? GAP, Old Navy, and Banana Republic have made it easy to find the best sales with the new Deal Shop. This new shop has all of the biggest markdowns across the family of brands with prices from just $5. There are a ton of options for summer weather, including t-shirts, shorts, swimwear, jeans, and more. Plus, all orders of $50 or more receive free delivery, and if there is a discount code, it’s noted below each item. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks and be sure to check out our guide to the best women’s running shorts under $30.

Best Women’s Apparel

With over 300 items to choose from, the deals are endless. For women, a standout deal is the High-Rise Skinny Jeans that are priced at just $29. These jeans will be a staple in your wardrobe year-round. Designed with perfectly placed back pockets and a curved waistband to fit and flatter each body type, they also have a classic wash that will never go out of style.

Another piece that is a must-have for women is the Sandwash Modal Cowl-Neck Top. The drapey neck-line is very trendy and can easily be layered. This shirt has a silky soft, jersey-like touch and can be paired with jeans, shorts, leggings, or skirts alike. Best of all, it’s priced at just $13.

Best Men’s Apparel

One of the most notable deals for men is the Banana Republic 9-inch Slim Core Temp Shorts in the color Olive that are marked down to $31. These shorts are lightweight, wrinkle-resistant, and infused with stretch for added comfort. With over 500 reviews, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. However, GAP also has the 10-inch Vintage Shorts in the Deal Shop that are priced from just $18 and come in an array of fun color options.

Every man needs a good dress shirt in their wardrobe. The men’s Banana Republic Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Shirt is a must-have for just $35. The gingham pattern is a classic and timeless option to wear for years to come. It also has moisture-wicking fabric, which is great for summer weather and can easily be transitioned into fall when layered.

Finally, Old Navy is offering the Tapered Cargo Joggers for just $20. These casual, at-home must-haves come in two color options and have an adjustable drawstring waist for a perfect fit. This is also a great option to put on post gym workouts, and they have four pockets to store essentials. The joggers are rated 4.9/5 stars from Old Navy customers.

