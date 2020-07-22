Smartphone Accessories: Native Union Drop 10W Qi Charging Pad $50, more

Native Union’s official Amazon storefront offers its Drop 10W Qi Charging Pad for $49.99 shipped. Down from $60, today’s offer is $1 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen in years. Native Union pairs its signature silicone tread design with aircraft grade aluminum for a more stylish charging experience. Perfect for your desk or nightstand, this charger outputs 10W of power for topping off your handset, or 7.5W if you’re rocking an iPhone. It also includes a 6.5-foot braided USB-C cable. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 390 customers.
Ditch the more stylish design and USB-C connectivity and opt for Anker’s PowerWave Pad instead. This wireless charger still delivers 10W speeds, but for under $12. Just don’t expect it to look as nice on your nightstand.
Dock your iPhone or Qi device on this convenient 10W Native Union Drop wireless charger. It’s compatible with most phone cases, and its nonslip silicone tread prevents overheating and ensures stability. Recharge this Native Union Drop wireless charger from a distant power source via the included 6.5-foot braided USB-C cable.
Other wireless chargers can generate too much heat, pausing charging to your device to lower operating temperature. DROP wireless charger’s silicone tread design not only keeps your device in place but also prevents overheating for optimum charging speed.
