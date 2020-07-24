Score a FREE $10 credit when you buy a $100 App Store and iTunes gift card

Best Buy is currently offering a free $10 credit when you buy a $100 App Store and iTunes Gift Card with free email delivery. To sweeten the pot, you’ll also score 4-month trials to both Apple Music and Apple News+. Marking one of the best promotions we’ve seen in months for scoring some discounted App Store credit, here you’ll save around 15% from the overall value of today’s purchase. Whether you want to save on your monthly Apple Music subscription or lock-in even deeper savings on already-discounted apps and games for your iOS device, bringing home some free credit is sure to go a long ways during these times of social distancing. Head below for extra details.

Be sure to swing by today’s roundup of the best iOS and Mac app deals to make the best of your discounted credit. You’ll find notable titles like Space Marshalls and more, as well as some notable price cuts on Kingdom Two Crowns and New Lands on sale from $3.

Then go head over to our Apple guide for even more deals. From Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale, which is discounting tons of Apple gear, to this morning’s iPad event from $300, there are plenty of Apple offers to take advantage of today.

Terms and conditions:

The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store. A valid e-mail address is required to claim the promotional e-gift card. If asked to confirm your e-mail address, you must respond to that e-mail within 60 days to be eligible for this offer.

