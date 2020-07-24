Score a FREE $10 credit when you buy a $100 App Store and iTunes gift card

- Jul. 24th 2020 2:21 pm ET

0

Best Buy is currently offering a free $10 credit when you buy a $100 App Store and iTunes Gift Card with free email delivery. To sweeten the pot, you’ll also score 4-month trials to both Apple Music and Apple News+. Marking one of the best promotions we’ve seen in months for scoring some discounted App Store credit, here you’ll save around 15% from the overall value of today’s purchase. Whether you want to save on your monthly Apple Music subscription or lock-in even deeper savings on already-discounted apps and games for your iOS device, bringing home some free credit is sure to go a long ways during these times of social distancing. Head below for extra details.

Be sure to swing by today’s roundup of the best iOS and Mac app deals to make the best of your discounted credit. You’ll find notable titles like Space Marshalls and more, as well as some notable price cuts on Kingdom Two Crowns and New Lands on sale from $3.

Then go head over to our Apple guide for even more deals. From Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale, which is discounting tons of Apple gear, to this morning’s iPad event from $300, there are plenty of Apple offers to take advantage of today.

Terms and conditions:

The e-gift card will be created and sent out after your eligible product is fulfilled or picked up in-store. A valid e-mail address is required to claim the promotional e-gift card. If asked to confirm your e-mail address, you must respond to that e-mail within 60 days to be eligible for this offer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go