Best Buy’s latest 3-day sale has Powerbeats Pro at $200, Apple deals, more

Today Best Buy has kicked off its latest 3-day sale, discounting a selection of Apple gear, smart home accessories, and more during its Great Summer Save event. Shipping is free on orders over $35. Amongst all of the deals, our top pick is on the Powerbeats Pro at $199.95 in a variety of styles, which is available at Amazon as well as Best Buy. Down from $250, today’s offer matches the best we’ve tracked in months and is one of the lowest to date on the new colorways announced earlier this year.

Centered around an entirely wireless design, Powerbeats Pro rock up to 24-hours of playback and a workout-ready form-factor. Thanks to Apple’s H1 chip, you’ll be able to enjoy features like Hey Siri, quick pairing, longer range, and more. Over 11,000 customers at Amazon has left a 4.4/5 star rating, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for all of our top picks from the sale.

Great Summer Save top picks:

Be sure to shop the entire batch of deals in Best Buy’s Great Summer Save before the sale ends on Sunday. Then swing by our Apple guide for even more deals like this morning’s iPad event at Woot from $300.

Powerbeats Pro feature:

Totally wireless Powerbeats Pro earphones are built to revolutionize your workouts. With zero wires to hold you back, the adjustable, secure-fit earhooks are customizable for extended comfort and stability. A reinforced design for sweat and water resistance lets you take it to the next level. Each earbud has full volume and track controls and up to 9 hours of listening time to fuel your training with powerful, balanced sound.

