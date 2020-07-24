Save up to $349 on Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro and more from $300

- Jul. 24th 2020 8:19 am ET

0

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Apple iPads with prices starting at $300 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Our top pick is the previous-generation open-box 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB for $799.99. Down from its original $1,149 going rate and $900 price tag on the current-generation model, today’s offer is one of the best we’ve tracked. This may not be Apple’s latest release, but the previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a Liquid Retina ProMotion display packing True Tone and wide color support. You’ll also be able to go all-day with up to 10-hours of battery life, enjoy its 12MP camera, and leverage FaceID. Includes a 120-day Apple warranty. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below the fold for more.

Elevate the iPad Pro workflow by leveraging some of your savings on the second-generation Apple Pencil. Whether you’re looking to improve your note-taking regimen or take advantage of Apple’s 12-inch canvas for drawing and digital art, it’s a must-have accessory.

Then shop all of the deals in today’s iPad sale at Woot for even more ways to get in the Apple ecosystem. Don’t forget, we’re still tracking a $69 discount on Apple’s latest 10.5-inch iPad Air alongside the ongoing B&H Back to School Apple sale and iPhone SE at $120.

12.9-inch iPad Pro features:

The 12.9″ iPad Pro from Apple, updated from the same one you know and love, ditches the Home button for a display that’s more screen and less bezel. Built with the same Liquid Retina technology found on iPhones, the iPad Pro’s 12.9″ display features a 2732 x 2048 resolution, ProMotion technology, wide color and True Tone support, as well as a 600 cd/m2 brightness rating.

