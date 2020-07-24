Sperry’s Summer Sale takes extra 30% off select styles from $30 + free shipping

Sperry Summer Sale takes an extra 30% off sale styles with promo code SUMMER at checkout. Update your shoes with deals on boaters, sneakers, sandals, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. For men, the Hamilton II Penny Loafer is a standout from this sale. Originally priced at $100, however during this event you can find it for $59. They’re available in two color options and the slip-on design adds convenience. These shoes will pair nicely with shorts, jeans, or chino pants alike and its classic design can be worn for years to come. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off top brands.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!