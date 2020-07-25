Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro hits to $2,040 open-box ($359 off), more from $260

Today only, Woot is offering a wide selection of Apple computers priced from $260 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. One of our favorites is the latest-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.6GHz i7/16GB/512GB, which is available for $2,039.99. This laptop is being offered in new, open-box condition, coming with at least 120-days of Apple warranty left and will ship in its original packaging. Retailing for $2,399, today’s deal beats our last new-condition mention by $59 and falls $359 below its regular going rate. Offering a redesigned Magic Keyboard, you’ll find an all-new typing experience here. Plus, four Thunderbolt 3 ports, a larger 16-inch Retina 3072×1920 display, and a physical escape key on the new Touch Bar. Check out our hands-on review for more details. Head below for a few more of our favorite deals or drop by Woot to view everything on sale.

Note: Most computers in this sale are being sold in refurbished condition, and some might have cosmetic blemishes. You’ll find that each item has at least a 90-day warranty.

Our favorite deals:

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro features:

  • Ninth-generation 8-Core Intel Core i9 Processor
  • Stunning 16-inch Retina Display with True Tone technology
  • Touch Bar and Touch ID
  • Amd Radeon Pro 5500M Graphics with GDDR6 memory
  • Ultrafast SSD
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Six-speaker system with force-cancelling woofers

