Save up to $120 per year with this $120 DOCSIS 3.0/802.11ac modem/router combo

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Modem + 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Combo (C6250) for $119.99 shipped. Going for $160 at Best Buy and $150 at Amazon normally, today’s deal matches our last mention and is within $10 of its all-time low. Delivering a bundled experience, this one piece of tech functions as your cable modem and Wi-Fi router. Many pay $10 per month to rent a DOCSIS 3.0 modem/router combo, so this model would pay for itself in as little as 12-months. It packs 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 1.6Gbps of bandwidth available. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If having an all-in-one unit isn’t something that matters to you, this DOCSIS 3.0 modem from NETGEAR is available for just $63 shipped. The main drawback here is that it doesn’t have a built-in Wi-Fi router, so you’ll need to supply your own.

Speaking of Wi-Fi routers, this 802.11ac model is just $30 shipped at Amazon. it has 1.2Gbps of bandwidth and would pair well with the above budget-focused modem. Overall, buying these two items would set you back $93, saving you an additional $27 over today’s lead deal while delivering a similar experience, though it won’t be quite as sleek.

NETGEAR C6250 Wi-Fi Router features:

Compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, CableONE & more.

Three-in-one DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem + AC1600 WiFi Router+ 2 Gigabit Wired Switch

Up to 680Mbps modem speed and Dual-Band AC1600 (2.4GHz & 5GHz) WiFi speed

DOCSIS 3.0 unleashes 16x faster download speeds than DOCSIS 2.0

Content filtering Parental Controls allow you to manage your network from anywhere.

