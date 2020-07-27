Save up to $120 per year with this $120 DOCSIS 3.0/802.11ac modem/router combo

- Jul. 27th 2020 7:46 pm ET

Get this deal
$150 $120
0

Amazon is offering the NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Modem + 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router Combo (C6250) for $119.99 shipped. Going for $160 at Best Buy and $150 at Amazon normally, today’s deal matches our last mention and is within $10 of its all-time low. Delivering a bundled experience, this one piece of tech functions as your cable modem and Wi-Fi router. Many pay $10 per month to rent a DOCSIS 3.0 modem/router combo, so this model would pay for itself in as little as 12-months. It packs 802.11ac Wi-Fi with 1.6Gbps of bandwidth available. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If having an all-in-one unit isn’t something that matters to you, this DOCSIS 3.0 modem from NETGEAR is available for just $63 shipped. The main drawback here is that it doesn’t have a built-in Wi-Fi router, so you’ll need to supply your own.

Speaking of Wi-Fi routers, this 802.11ac model is just $30 shipped at Amazon. it has 1.2Gbps of bandwidth and would pair well with the above budget-focused modem. Overall, buying these two items would set you back $93, saving you an additional $27 over today’s lead deal while delivering a similar experience, though it won’t be quite as sleek.

NETGEAR C6250 Wi-Fi Router features:

  • Compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, CableONE & more.
  • Three-in-one DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem + AC1600 WiFi Router+ 2 Gigabit Wired Switch
  • Up to 680Mbps modem speed and Dual-Band AC1600 (2.4GHz & 5GHz) WiFi speed
  • DOCSIS 3.0 unleashes 16x faster download speeds than DOCSIS 2.0
  • Content filtering Parental Controls allow you to manage your network from anywhere.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$150 $120
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Netgear

Netgear
Networking

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide