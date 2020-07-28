IZOD takes up to 75% off polos, t-shirts, shorts, and more for Summer

IZOD Sun’s Up Sale On Event takes up to 75% off select styles of polos, t-shirts, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Get ready for your next golf outing with the Z Series Slim Fit Polo Shirt that’s currently marked down to $18. For comparison, this shirt was originally priced at $60. It comes in two color options and was designed for comfort. This style has sweat-wicking fabric that’s breathable as well as infused with stretch for your golf swing. It also has a relaxed fit and will pair nicely with shorts or chino pants alike. Head below the jump to find the rest ofo our top picks or check out our fashion guide for additional deals today.

