Score a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 at Amazon today (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller for $59 shipped. Regularly $70, like it still fetches at Best Buy, today’s deal is matching the Amazon low and our previous mention as the best price around. Ideal for introducing a more familiar form-factor to your Switch setup, especially when it comes to navigation-intensive titles where a basic D-pad and some face buttons just won’t cut it. Motion controls, HD rumble, built-in amiibo functionality, and a charging cable are all included in the package here. Rated 4+ stars from over 14,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While it won’t provide built-in amiibo support like the first-party version above, the officially licensed PowerA options are a great alternative. PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Controller comes in at under $45 on Amazon or save even more and go with a $25 wired option instead. Both options carry stellar ratings and will work with your Switch right out of the box.

While we are talking Nintendo Switch accessories, SanDisk’s compatible 1TB Extreme microSD Card is a great way to add some storage to your setup at a discount. Here are all of the latest game deals and everything from last week’s Nintendo Direct presentation.

More on the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller:

Enhance game play with this Nintendo Switch pro controller. Its traditional design includes motion controls, two analog control sticks and the ability to read Amiibo figures, and a USB-C cable is provided for charging. This Nintendo Switch pro controller works with any mode, whether the console is docked or undocked.

