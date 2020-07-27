Today’s best game deals: XCOM 2 Collection $35, Far Cry New Dawn $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the XCOM 2 Collection for Nintendo Switch at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50 on the eShop and elsewhere, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on the complete Switch version of the game. This version includes the main game, War of the Chosen expansion (new story content, Hero classes, enemies, more), and four DLC packs. Players must lead a “guerrilla force facing impossible odds” and organize a global resistance to “eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, BioShock: The Collection, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons, Celeste, and much more.

Digital/Summer Sales and More:

Today’s best game deals:

FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with

Xbox Series X game showcase: Halo Infinite, Forza, Avowed, much more

Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall

Microsoft now offers 70+ new Xbox game demos you can play from home for FREE

Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!