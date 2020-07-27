Today’s best game deals: XCOM 2 Collection $35, Far Cry New Dawn $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the XCOM 2 Collection for Nintendo Switch at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50 on the eShop and elsewhere, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on the complete Switch version of the game. This version includes the main game, War of the Chosen expansion (new story content, Hero classes, enemies, more), and four DLC packs. Players must lead a “guerrilla force facing impossible odds” and organize a global resistance to “eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, BioShock: The Collection, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons, Celeste, and much more.
Digital/Summer Sales and More:
- Xbox Series X showcase: Halo Infinite, much more
- New PSN Summer Sale: 450 PS4 games from $2
- Digital Xbox game deals sale from $3
- PlayStation Plus 1-year membership $32 (Reg. $60)
- First look at the PlayStation 5 console + more
Today’s best game deals:
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe $15 (Reg. $50)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove Switch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Wolfenstein II New Colossus $12 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Bioshock: The Collection $15 (Reg. $20)
- BioShock: The Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons $20 (Reg. $50)
- Celeste on Switch $5 (Reg. $20)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection Switch $35 (Reg. $40)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Hitman 2 $17 (Reg. $30+)
- TowerFall $5 (Reg. $20)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered $34 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands 3 $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40)
- Days Gone $26 (Reg. $40+)
- Matched at Amazon
- Hunt: Showdown $24 (Reg. $40)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End $15 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight Academy $12 (Reg. $20)
- Nioh 2 $30.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Yakuza Kiwami $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package $30 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $34.50 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy franchise PSN sale from $5…
- Paper Mario: The Origami King $50 (Reg. $60)
- Destroy All Humans! pre-order $34 (Reg. $40)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance $10 (Reg. $20)
- The Evil Within 2 from $10 (Reg. $20)
- Super Bomberman R $17 (Reg. $22+)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $50 (Reg. $60)
- Hitman Definitive Edition $12.50 (Reg. $20+)
- New Pokémon Snap pre-order $60
- Far Cry 6 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50
- Now releasing November 19, new gameplay here
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $50 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars: Squadrons pre-order $40
- More details here
- Crash 4: It’s About Time pre-order $60
- More details here
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mafia Definitive Edition pre-order $40
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 pre-order $40
- More details right here
FIFA 21 launches October 9 with updated career mode, attacking systems, more
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offers value Sony can’t compete with
Xbox Series X game showcase: Halo Infinite, Forza, Avowed, much more
Ubisoft will not raise PlayStation 5 + Xbox Series X games above $60 this fall
Microsoft now offers 70+ new Xbox game demos you can play from home for FREE
Everything from today’s Nintendo Direct presentation: Shin Megami Tensei, more
