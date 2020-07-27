Today’s best game deals: XCOM 2 Collection $35, Far Cry New Dawn $15, more

- Jul. 27th 2020 9:28 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the XCOM 2 Collection for Nintendo Switch at $34.99 shipped. Regularly $50 on the eShop and elsewhere, today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked on the complete Switch version of the game. This version includes the main game, War of the Chosen expansion (new story content, Hero classes, enemies, more), and four DLC packs. Players must lead a “guerrilla force facing impossible odds” and organize a global resistance to “eliminate the alien threat and save the human race from extinction.” Head below for the rest of today’s best console deals including Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe, Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove, BioShock: The Collection, Wolfenstein II New Colossus, Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe, Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons, Celeste, and much more.

Best Amazon Deals

PXN MFi game controller

