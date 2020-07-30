Improve your soccer and basketball skills with DribbleUp

Today’s 9to5Toys Specials is focused on the sporting arena. There’s no doubt that COVID-19 has put a damper on outdoor activities this summer. With stay-at-home protocols in effect throughout the United States, young athletes may not be able to partake in their favorite sports like soccer and basketball. Despite current circumstances, kids can still get the practice they need thanks to DribbleUp.

How does it all work? Utilizing cutting-edge computer vision technology, the DU app pairs with one of their Smart Balls and tracks its motion while you practice. Each workout has a unique set of virtual targets. When the Smart Ball hits the full set of targets, you get a rep added to your score. Whether the goal is to become a soccer star or a b-ball pro, DribbleUp’s wide variety of drills and lessons can help you get there.

If you want to take your game to the next level, there’s also an optional membership called DribbleUp Interactive Studios. For $9.99 a month, you get access to Daily Live Classes broadcasted directly from DU studios featuring professional soccer or basketball trainers. There is also an assortment of On-Demand content available so you can set up your schedule with the practice sessions of your choice. Currently, you can try DU Live risk-free for 30 days.

While the DribbleUp program is more geared towards the youth, it can be enjoyed by anyone at any age and right in the living room or in the backyard. They even offer a Medicine Ball option if you’re looking to augment your home workout. The team at DU is so confident that you’ll like this experience that they offer free shipping and free returns for their Smart Soccer Ball and Smart Basketball.

If you’re looking for a fun way to keep the family off the couch this summer, DribbleUp’s Smart Balls are the way to go. For more information and purchasing details, be sure to check out the DU website.

