Score a rare discount on Nintendo’s neon Joy-Con, now marked down to $69

- Jul. 30th 2020 11:48 am ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers in Neon Green and Pink for $69 shipped. Down from the usual $80 going rate, today’s offer matches the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year and one of the only discounts we’ve seen since. Most other colors are currently full price and backordered well into August, making today’s discount a rare chance to score new Joy-Con at a discount, and without having to wait too long either. Featuring the split controller design that Switch owners should be more than familiar with, this style adds a splash of green and pink to your console. This pair carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 17,900 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking to get more of your family in on the co-op action, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller will likely do the trick for less. This $45 gamepad delivers a more traditional experience compared to the Joy-Con, but will save you quite a bit by comparison. 

Over in our apps and games guide, you’ll find all of the best discounts on new titles and accessories for your Switch. This morning’s roundup has Bioshock Collection and more to help pass the time indoors, and we’re also seeing a batch of discounted Switch cases, bags, and controllers from $10.

Nintendo Joy-Con features:

Introducing Joy-Con, Controllers that make new kinds of gaming possible, for use with the Nintendo Switch system. The versatile Joy-Con offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as One game Controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Griffin iPhone cases 15% off

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go