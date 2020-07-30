Score a rare discount on Nintendo’s neon Joy-Con, now marked down to $69

Amazon is currently offering the Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers in Neon Green and Pink for $69 shipped. Down from the usual $80 going rate, today’s offer matches the best we’ve seen since the beginning of the year and one of the only discounts we’ve seen since. Most other colors are currently full price and backordered well into August, making today’s discount a rare chance to score new Joy-Con at a discount, and without having to wait too long either. Featuring the split controller design that Switch owners should be more than familiar with, this style adds a splash of green and pink to your console. This pair carries a 4.7/5 star rating from over 17,900 customers. Head below for more.

If you’re just looking to get more of your family in on the co-op action, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller will likely do the trick for less. This $45 gamepad delivers a more traditional experience compared to the Joy-Con, but will save you quite a bit by comparison.

Over in our apps and games guide, you’ll find all of the best discounts on new titles and accessories for your Switch. This morning’s roundup has Bioshock Collection and more to help pass the time indoors, and we’re also seeing a batch of discounted Switch cases, bags, and controllers from $10.

Nintendo Joy-Con features:

Introducing Joy-Con, Controllers that make new kinds of gaming possible, for use with the Nintendo Switch system. The versatile Joy-Con offer multiple surprising new ways for players to have fun. Two Joy-Con can be used independently in each hand, or together as One game Controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip.

