Nintendo Switch cases, bags, and controllers from $10: HORI, PowerA, more

- Jul. 28th 2020 12:05 pm ET

From $10
0

Amazon is now offering the HORI Pikachu Edition Nintendo Switch Lux Pouch for $9.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this one has been sliding down in price over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed case is designed for the both the standard Switch and Switch Lite with a inner strap to secure your console in place. It is covered in embossed black on black lightning bolts while a small minimalistic Pikachu logo adorns the bottom right corner. It also has a nice zippered side pocket for your accessories. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

More Nintendo Switch Accessory Deals:

You’ll also want to browse through our games guide today for a series of notable deals and news updates. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is back down to $59 at Amazon and here are all of today’s best game deals. You’ll also want to check out the new Animal Crossing updates announced today and our hands-on review while you’re at it. Here’s everything from last week’s Nintendo Direct mini, in case you missed it. 

More on the HORI Pikachu Nintendo Switch Lux Pouch:

Go out in style. HORI introduces the Lux Pouch for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. The electric design, featuring bolts from your favorite static-charged Pokémon, are enhanced by the embossed two-tone quality of the pouch, so the Lux Pouch is specifically designed to light up your face, no Flash TM needed! It’s so slick that you’ll be calling this mega-watt product your favorite designer bag. In addition to looks, the Lux Pouch is durable and form-fitted to your Nintendo Switch, offering snug protection. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

From $10
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Hori

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard