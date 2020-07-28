Nintendo Switch cases, bags, and controllers from $10: HORI, PowerA, more

Amazon is now offering the HORI Pikachu Edition Nintendo Switch Lux Pouch for $9.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17, this one has been sliding down in price over the last few months and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This officially licensed case is designed for the both the standard Switch and Switch Lite with a inner strap to secure your console in place. It is covered in embossed black on black lightning bolts while a small minimalistic Pikachu logo adorns the bottom right corner. It also has a nice zippered side pocket for your accessories. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below.

You’ll also want to browse through our games guide today for a series of notable deals and news updates. The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller is back down to $59 at Amazon and here are all of today’s best game deals. You’ll also want to check out the new Animal Crossing updates announced today and our hands-on review while you’re at it. Here’s everything from last week’s Nintendo Direct mini, in case you missed it.

Go out in style. HORI introduces the Lux Pouch for Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite. The electric design, featuring bolts from your favorite static-charged Pokémon, are enhanced by the embossed two-tone quality of the pouch, so the Lux Pouch is specifically designed to light up your face, no Flash TM needed! It’s so slick that you’ll be calling this mega-watt product your favorite designer bag. In addition to looks, the Lux Pouch is durable and form-fitted to your Nintendo Switch, offering snug protection.

