KeySmart Pro keychain with Tile tracking now $32 (Reg. $50), more from $20

Today only, Woot is offering the KeySmart Pro for $31.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly as much as $60 direct, this model typically fetches $50 at Amazon and Home Depot with today’s offer being the lowest price we can find. This #1 Amazon best-seller is a compact key organizer with built-in Tile smart tracking so you can locate your missing keys on the map in the free Tile app. Along with the ability to store 10+ keys, it also houses a built-in LED flashlight, a bottle opener, and a loop piece to attach to your car key fob. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,700 Amazon customers and ships with a 1-year warranty. Head below for more deals.

Now if the built-in LED light and Tile functionality don’t interest you, take a look at the KeySmart Classic. It currently sells for $20.50 at Amazon where it carries solid ratings from over 4,000 customers.

Also on sale at Woot today, you’ll find the KeySmart CleanKey Brass Hand Tool down at $19.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $25 at Amazon, this is a 20% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Manufactured from “260 Brass Alloy,” this small key chain tool provides an ergonomic way to “avoid touching dirty public touchscreens like store checkouts,” or for opening doors, pressing buttons, and more. Ships with a 1-year warranty and carries a 4+ star rating at Amazon.

Prefer to go with a full-on multi-tool instead? Our roundup features plenty of options starting from just $5 right here.

More on the KeySmart Pro:

NEVER LOSE YOUR KEYS AGAIN: The KeySmart Pro is a compact key organizer with Tile smart location that lets you track your missing keys on a map, all from the free Tile app on your phone! MAKE YOUR KEYS RING: Use the Tile app to make your KeySmart Pro play a tune so you can find your keys faster. FIND YOUR MISSING PHONE: Press the Tile button on the KeySmart Pro twice to make your phone ring, even on silent!

