Sperry’s Sneaker Sale offers select styles for $35 + free shipping, today only

Today only, Sperry is offering select sneakers for $34.99 with promo code SUMMER at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Striper II CVO Seersucker Sneaker for $35. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $60. This sneaker is a perfect option for this summer and pairs nicely with shorts or jeans alike. They’re also cushioned and lightweight for added comfort. Plus, you can choose from two color options: Navy or white. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Vineyard Vines Best Sale Ever Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide.
Our top picks for men include:
- Striper II CVO Seersucker Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Bahama II Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Bahama II Nautical Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II CVO Distressed Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II CVO Nautical Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Crest Vibe Two Tone Chambray Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Crest Boat Brushed Canvas Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Crest Twin Gore Animal Print Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Crest Vibe Seasonal Twill Sneaker $35 (Orig. $60)
- Sailor Twin Gore Jute Sneaker $35 (Orig. $75)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!