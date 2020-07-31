Sperry’s Sneaker Sale offers select styles for $35 + free shipping, today only

- Jul. 31st 2020 8:50 am ET

0

Today only, Sperry is offering select sneakers for $34.99 with promo code SUMMER at checkout. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. Our top pick from this sale is the men’s Striper II CVO Seersucker Sneaker for $35. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $60. This sneaker is a perfect option for this summer and pairs nicely with shorts or jeans alike. They’re also cushioned and lightweight for added comfort. Plus, you can choose from two color options: Navy or white. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks and be sure to check out the Vineyard Vines Best Sale Ever Event that’s offering 30% off sitewide.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Best Fashion Deals

Sperry

