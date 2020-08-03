Today, Microsoft is rolling out a long-awaited revamp of its Xbox storefront. The all-new Microsoft Store on Xbox arrives first for Insiders and then the larger swath of users as we get closer to the next generation being released. One of the cornerstone improvements is a promised bump in load times, which Microsoft says will be “more than twice as fast as before.” We have full details on all the upcoming changes and improvements down below.

Microsoft Store on Xbox gets a big upgrade

You may remember a few years back when it seemed like the Microsoft Store on Xbox was long overdue for a refresh. Well, that revamp arrived but it never really scratched the itch for many gamers. I, like many, often lamented the slow load times and overall inconsistent performance of the most recent storefront. That’s why today’s news is a welcome sight for many.

Xbox Insiders will begin the beta experience later this week on August 5 with the full roll-out expected more towards the end of 2020. Microsoft proudly notes that it has completely “rebuilt the experience from the ground up to be faster, safer, and easier to use than ever before.” Big promises from a business that has had its fair share of missteps within its gaming division.

Aside from a snappier experience, Microsoft is also promising that its new storefront will be easier to navigate. I’m sure that I speak for many who have struggled through search results, unable to find that mythical title, and instead being redirected to expansion packs and the like.

Here’s an overview of the other upgrades and changes coming down the pipeline:

With the redesigned search functionality, it’s easier to filter your results.

Guided by your feedback, we rebuilt the Wish List. You can now easily add new games to your Wish List and quickly check your list content (including keeping tabs on any sale pricing for your Wish List items).

The updated shopping cart makes it easier to add items to your cart as well as view the items in your cart before and during purchase.

New Microsoft Store on Xbox rolls out to beta first

Microsoft will first be making the new Xbox storefront available to Insider users first starting on Wednesday. It will slowly roll out to additional beta users slowly before hitting all Xbox consoles “this fall.” You can fully expect the new store experience to be up and running by the time Microsoft’s next-generation console arrives at the end of 2020.

Source: Xbox Wire

