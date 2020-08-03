Smartphone Accessories: Monoprice 20,000mAh 18W Power Bank $34 (25% off), more

- Aug. 3rd 2020 10:27 am ET

0

Monoprice is currently offering its Obsidian 20,000mAh 18W USB-C Power Bank for $33.74 shipped. Down from $45, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, is $4 under our previous mention, and marks the best we’ve seen to date. This 20,000mAh power bank delivers dual 2.1A USB charging ports alongside an 18W USB-C slot for both refueling your devices and being recharged itself. Everything is housed within an aluminum enclosure to ensure it can withstand being thrown in your bag, and won’t take up too much space, either. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

Get more power in a smaller package. Offering larger capacities and more outputs, these Monoprice Obsidian Speed Plus Ultra Compact USB Power Banks are well-suited for power users that need the most connectivity in the smallest possible size.

Small, slim, and with more than enough connectivity to keep all your devices fully powered, these compact, high-capacity power banks provide up to 5 recharges for your mobile devices. Premium body is ultra durable and designed to withstand the rigors of daily use and travel.

