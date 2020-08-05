Cuisinart’s 2-quart stovetop kettle whistles when ready at a low of $20

Amazon is offering the Cuisinart Aura 2-quart Stainless Steel Stovetop Kettle for $19.95 Prime shipped. Normally retailing for around $35, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you prefer to boil water on the stove instead of an electric kettle, this is a must-have for coffee or tea time. It has a boiling whistle so you know when the water is ready to brew. Plus, with a 2-quart capacity, it’ll hold enough water to make full pots of coffee throughout the day. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Pick up the 1.8-quart Mr. Coffee Morbern Stainless Steel Whistling Kettle to save some cash. It’s available for $14 Prime shipped at Amazon right now and is even a #1 best-seller there. The main thing that you lose here is a little bit of capacity, given that it’s 1.8-quart instead of 2-quart.

Already have a kettle, but no way to make a good cup of coffee? The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Dripper Set includes both a double-walled mug and perminant filter for $10 Prime shipped. It’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon and gives you a compact way to make a nice brew in the morning.

Cuisinart Aura Stovetop Kettle features:

BOILING WHISTLE: pleasant whistling sound reliably signals boiling water.

ERGONOMIC HANDLE: comfortable handle makes pouring safe and easy.

STAINLESS STEEL CONSTRUCTION: polished stainless steel exterior is combined with a nonreactive interior that is corrosion proof.

ITEM DIMENSIONS: 8. 23″(L) x 7. 48″(W) x 8. 86″(H)

