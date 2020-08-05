Pikmin 3 Deluxe lands on Nintendo Switch with added missions and more

Today, Nintendo announced that it’ll be bringing the fan-favorite Pikmin series to Switch for the first time. After originally being released on the Wii U over seven years ago, a new deluxe version of Pikmin 3 is now on the way, complete with all of the added DLC and plenty of new content. Head below for all the details on what’s new and when you’ll be able to dive into the Pikmin-plucking action for yourself.

Nintendo brings Pikmin 3 to Switch

Pikmin may not quite be as iconic as Mario, Zelda, or Animal Crossing, but the series following certainly makes today’s announcement cause for celebration. A deluxe version of Pikmin 3 had originally been suggested back when news was circulating that Nintendo had a collection of Mario remasters in the works for this year. Now, it’s finally becoming a reality.

About seven years after hitting the Wii U, Nintendo is bringing Pikmin 3 to the Switch with all of the original action. This marks the first time that you’ll be able to explore as Captain Olimar on Nintendo’s latest console. You’ll also be able to dive into all the original content now updated for the Switch, alongside plenty of DLC content that was added since release and quality of life updates.

Alongside just remastering the original release, Nintendo is also adding some entirely new content into the mix for Pikmin 3. In terms of the actual story, there will be a handful of new side-story missions for gamers to complete as Olimar and Louie explore a new planet. There’s also a new head-to-head multiplayer mode, as well as added difficulty modes for those replaying the game or wanting a harder experience. Nintendo is also notably adding co-op gameplay to the story mode, which is a great touch.

Launching in October

Pikmin 3 Deluxe is currently slated to arrive exclusively on Nintendo Switch later this year on October 30. It’ll launch with a $59.99 price tag, which is in line with other deluxe edition games we’ve seen in the past, like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

9to5Toys’ Take

I know some people aren’t going to be thrilled seeing Pikmin 3, of all games, get the remaster treatment from Nintendo. But given that very few fans, myself included, never played the original or even owned a Wii U, this gives plenty of gamers a chance to play the latest installment in the Pikmin franchise. The only bad news is that this likely means a sequel isn’t in the works or at least won’t be arriving anytime soon.

Regardless of future prospects for the series, I for one am thrilled to see Pikmin 3 Deluxe come to Switch. What are your thoughts on the announcement? Let us know in the comments below.

