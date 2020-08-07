BODUM’s Vacuum Siphon Coffee Brewer now $47.50 for today only (Reg. $80)

Today only, as its Deal of the Day, BODUM is now offering its PEBO Vacuum Siphon Coffee Brewer for $47.59 shipped when you use code OBERST15 at checkout. Regularly $80, and currently fetching as much at Amazon, today’s offer is nearly 40% off the going rate and the best price we can find. It is also within a few bucks of the 2020 Amazon low. The completely sealed vacuum brewing process employed here is said to extract all the precious oils from your favorite coffees. Which, as you’ll know from our latest coffee feature, is particularly important for flavor. Its eye-catching design makes use of a pair of borosilicate glass bowls to brew between 4- and 8-cups. The dishwasher-safe siphon coffee brewer carries a 4+ star rating from over 650 Amazon customers. More details below.

If the fancy design and vacuum-sealed tech on today’s lead deal doesn’t interest you, consider something like Bodum Brazil French Press Coffee Maker instead. It sells for just $15 at Amazon where it carries stellar ratings from over 7,800 customers. A similar plunger-based system was also featured in our latest roundup where we said “it delivers some of the best coffee out there…when used in combination with freshly ground beans.”

Prefer to go the pour-over route? Check out this notable 50% price drop on Cuisinart’s 2-quart stovetop kettle. And then swing by our home goods deal hub for even more.

More on the PEBO Vacuum Siphon Coffee Brewer:

No other coffee maker has fascinated passionate coffee drinkers like the PEBO. Monitor the eye-catching brewing process through the two firmly attached borosilicate glass bowls! Water heats in the lower chamber, creating vapor pressure that forces the boiling water up to mix with coffee grounds. The coffee maker is then removed from the heat and vacuum pressure draws the brewed coffee downward through a strainer, and into the bottom chamber for serving.

