MasterPlug extension cord reels now starting from $20 (Up to 40% off)

Today only, Woot is offering up to 40% off MasterPlug and ReelWorks extension cord solutions with deals from $20. One standout is the MasterPlug 30-foot Heavy Duty Extension Cord Reel for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly $30 and currently starting at $28 on Amazon, today’s deal is up to 20% off the going rate and the best price we can find. This metal steel drum houses a 30-foot extension cord with four shuttered sockets and a localized on/off switch. A ridged, pull-out drum wind handle keep things organized while a safety-focused thermal cut out protects the unit from overheating. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 150 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if you don’t need the actual reel, Amazon makes some outdoor extension cords starting at $15.50. You can score the 50-foot model for $19 Prime shipped. Clearly it will only provide a single outlet, unlike today’s lead deal, but it does carry a 4+ star rating from over 7,800 Amazon customers and will certainly get the job done for light outdoor tasks.

But be sure to browse through the rest of today’s Woot extension cord sale for additional options starting from $20. You’ll also find some mountable air hose reels at nearly 40% off as well.

While we are dealing with your outdoor space, be sure to visit our Green Deals hub. There you’ll find plenty of eco-friendly outdoor decor deals, discounts on electric tools, and more.

More on the MasterPlug 30-foot Heavy Duty Extension Cord Reel:

PROFESSIONAL’S CHOICE FOR PORTABLE POWER, DELIVERING A LEVEL OF PERFORMANCE AND INNOVATION: With the portable open cable reel extension lead with four shuttered sockets and a super comfortable ridged handle. Provides additional security for the most heavy-duty tasks and is still compatible with the wall brackets. Enables quick winding of the high visibility cable with increased speed and control, assisted by the integrated cable guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!