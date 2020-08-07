Keep your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch charged on this $12.50 stand

OLEBR (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 iPhone/Apple Watch/AirPods Charging Stand for $12.58 Prime shipped with the code 86GAD63I and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its going rate of nearly $30, today’s deal saves you over 50% and is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked. If you’re searching for an all-in-one charging solution to keep at your desk or bedside, this is a great option. It has room for all three of your most-used Apple accessories and keeps everything neat and tidy. Rated 4/5 stars from thousands.

Looking for something a bit more budget-focused? Check out elago’s W2 Apple Watch Charging Stand. It’s available on Amazon for $8 Prime shipped and makes it super simple to keep your Apple Watch powered.

Do you prefer wireless charging? Seno’s Qi docking station resembles the design of today’s lead deal without having to supply your own cables. It’s on sale for $20 Prime shipped today, which saves you 30% from its regular going rate.

Olebr 3-in-1 Charging Station features:

Patented silicone tray steadily holds iWatch 45 Degree with Nightstand Mode for time viewing or alarm while prevented from falling off or scratching. Fits for 40mm & 44mm of iWatch Series 5 and Series 4, also Compatible with both 38mm & 42mm of iWatch Series 3/2/1

Showcases your device for sturdy, hands-free interaction like Face Time or Skype, Compatible with iPhone with different slim cases. “Innovative three pebbles design” allows the phone to be placed horizontally without scratching the edge of the phone or blocking the contents on the screen, especially when using a full-screen phone.

Ancient sycee-shaped design makes its more than a stand but A Luxury which has a collection value to match well with Airpods in a stable and elegant manner, it is the combination of Chinese culture and Western culture.

