Organize everything with Plano’s Stow N’ Go at an Amazon low of $13.50

Amazon is offering the Plano Stow N’ Go Pro Tool Organizer for $13.61 Prime shipped. Also at Home Depot. Down around 40% from its regular going rate at Amazon, today’s deal matches our last mention and is the best we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a great way to organize crafting supplies, tools, and more, this is a great option. It has four removable storage containers and a top space to keep things neat and tidy. When you’re all done, it stores together so everything stays in one place. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If it’s cleaning supplies that you need to keep organized, this tote from Akro-Mils is a great buy. Coming in at $13 Prime shipped, there’s room for multiple bottles, scrubbers, and much more here. Plus, the ergonomic handle makes it easy to carry this around as you clean different rooms.

However, Plano has a 24-compartment organizer at Amazon for just $8 Prime shipped. This is a great buy if you’re wanting something smaller than today’s lead deal to keep things like jewelry, beads, or other crafting essentials nice and tidy.

Plano Stow N’ Go Pro Tool Organizer features:

Keep all your tools in one place with the Plano Molding 1354 Stow N Go Tool Box. Hold tons of different small finishing nails and screw sand also keep out dust. An ideal tool box organizer, this product is heavy duty and sturdy. With a fold-down handle, you will be able to take this tool kit along with you wherever you go. Carry your tools on the go with this Plano Molding 1354 Stow N Go Tool Box.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!