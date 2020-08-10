Mr Beams Motion Sensing Spotlights hit $42 (Save 28%), more from $13 at Amazon

- Aug. 10th 2020 4:20 pm ET

As part of its Big Summer Sale, Amazon is discounting a selection of LED light bulbs and accessories starting at $13 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the Mr Beams Networked LED Wireless Motion Sensing Spotlight System for $42.20. Down from $59, today’s offer amounts to 28% in savings and marks the lowest we’ve seen in 5-months. This outdoor lighting system bundles two Mr Beams spotlights with built-in motion sensors. Both are wirelessly linked together so that when one detects movement, both will light up. The spotlights have a 200-lumen brightness and can easily be mounted to the side of your home, trees, and more. Over 850 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Hit the jump for more.

Be sure to shop the rest of the LED deals at Amazon right here for additional discounts starting at $13. You’ll find more conventional bulbs for replacing existing lighting fixtures with some LED equivalents and more.

Or if it’s smart home lighting you’re after, our guide right here has some notable options worth considering. Notably, TP-Link’s dimmable Kasa Smart LED Light Bulb has dropped to its lowest price of the year at $14, upgrading your Alexa or Assistant setup for less.

Mr Beams Spotlight System features:

Mr Beams NetBright Spotlights feature patented technology that allows the lights to communicate with each other, creating a wireless network of perimeter security for your home. The battery-powered LED outdoor spotlights install anywhere in minutes without wiring or an electrician for instant, effective security lighting.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

