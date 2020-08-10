Deco Gear’s wood headphone/gaming headset stand falls to $17 today (Reg. $30)

BuyDig is now offering the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Display Stand for $16.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40 at BuyDig, this model sells for $30 at Amazon where it has never gone for less than $20. Today’s deal is $0.50 below our previous mentions and the lowest price we can find. Perfect for your headphones or gaming headset, this layered wood headphone stand looks as nice as it is functional. The flowing, one-piece curved design will support just about any sized-headphones while keeping them tidy and at arm’s reach. Ratings are thin (although quite positive), but Deco Gear makes plenty of well-reviewed products on Amazon. More details below.

Just about all of the comparable wooden headphone stands on Amazon, brand name or otherwise, start at $27 and go up from there. Today’s offer is easily among the most affordable solutions of its kind. However, there are options out there for even less. If the particularly fantastic $12 Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Stand doesn’t work for you, be sure to browse through our Headphone Stand Buying Guide for more of our top picks.

While we are on the subject, be sure to go check out Sony’s new WH-1000XM4 Headphones with improved ANC. We also have a great deal live on Sennheiser’s PXC 550-II ANC Headphones and Marshall’s retro-inspired Major III, plus even more right here. On the wireless in-ear side of things, check out these deals on Jabra’s workout-ready Elite 75t Earbuds.

More on the Deco Gear Wood Headphone Display Stand:

Enjoy this quality, universally-sized stable wooden headphone stand, made for standard headphone sizes from brands like Beats Audio, Klipsch, Audio Technica, Logitech, Sennheiser and many more. Provide yourself peace of mind! This stand eliminates the risk of your headphones falling off your desk and breaking, as well as cord entanglement. The classic design will fit beautifully in any room. It does not stretch or alter the shape of the headband.

