Marshall’s retro-inspired Major III Headphones on sale from $79 (Reg. $100)

- Aug. 4th 2020 9:03 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the Marshall Major III Bluetooth Headphones for $79 shipped in brown. Score the black style for $1 more. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to 20% or more in savings and brings the price down to match our preivous mention for the second-best all-time. Sporting the leather wrapped design that you’d expect from Marshall, this pair of vintage-inspired headphones is powered by dual 40mm drivers. Alongside 30-hours of playback on a single charge, there’s also built-in playback controls via a multi-directional knob. Everything can neatly fold up for being stored in a bag or elsewhere when not in use. Over 2,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind trading off the vintage-inspired design, going with the Anker Soundcore Life Q20 Headphones is a great way to pocket some extra cash. At $40, you won’t be getting as high-quality audio playback as the lead deal, but these bring noise cancellation into the mix instead.

Over in our headphones guide, you’ll find plenty of other ways to score some personalized audio at a discount. Right now, AirPods Pro have dropped to a new all-time low of $199, which is now being joined by AirPods with Wireless Charging Case at $140.

Marshall Major III Bluetooth Headphones features:

Major III Bluetooth is the next chapter in the revolutionary history of Marshall. This modern go-to classic has been re-engineered for a cleaner more refined design, while the silhouette stays True to its original form. Major III Bluetooth offers you the freedom and convenience of wireless Bluetooth aptX technology and 30+ hours of playtime on a single charge.

