Amazon’s #1 best-selling hot air popcorn popper hits a new low at $20

Amazon is offering the Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper for $19.99 Prime shipped. Down from its up to $30 going rate, today’s deal is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. After eating nothing but microwave popcorn my entire life, my wife and I finally picked up a hot air popcorn popper, and it’s a completely different experience. Using a hot air popper not only is more healthy, as there are no fatty oils used in the making of this popcorn, but it also allows you to customize the taste of your movie time snack. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller.

To make enough popcorn for a movie only takes a few tablespoons of kernels. This means that Orville Redenbacher’s 30-ounce Gourmet Popcorn Kernels will last you quite a while. It’s under $5 Prime shipped, making it a great way to spend just a bit of your savings from today’s lead deal.

Something else to check into is Flavacol Popcorn Season Salt. This is specifically formulated to flavor popcorn like the movies and it’s under $8 Prime shipped to pick up enough salt to last for many movie nights.

Dash Hot Air Popcorn Popper features:

Quick + easy: Simply measure and add your popcorn kernels to the high capacity heating chamber, then push the one Touch start button, for Hot and fresh popcorn in minutes. It’s so easy, even your kids can do it

Healthier: DASH popcorn machine uses hot air (No oil, and no added preservative from microwave bags) to quickly and efficiently pop 16 cups of hot and fresh popcorn. Perfect for parties, large group gatherings, or a quiet date night in

Multifunctional: the included measuring cup doubles as a butter melting tray on the top of the machine – add a tablespoon of butter while your popcorn pops, and pour once melted for movie theater-style, fresh popcorn

