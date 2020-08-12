Score an Amazon low on a 10-pack of Leviton Decora outlets at $18.50

- Aug. 12th 2020 12:45 pm ET

Get this deal
$22 $18.50
0

Amazon is offering a 10-pack of Leviton Decora Tamper-resistant 15A 125V AC Wall Outlets for $18.60 Prime shipped. Down from its going rate of around $22, today’s deal saves you around 15% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re rocking older-style plugs at your home, upgrading to Decora can give your place a brand-new look. You’ll want to take care when installing these, making sure to turn off the breaker and double-check that there’s no power at the plug. I personally love the style and look of Decora outlets, as it ties into both modern and mid-century styles perfectly. These plugs are also tamper-resistant, meaning you have to push both sides of the plug in before it allows you to insert something. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the tamper-resistant portion of these plugs to save even more. This 10-pack of Leviton Decora 15A 125V AC Wall Outlets is available for under $17 Prime shipped. This saves you a few bucks over today’s lead deal but ditches the safety feature of being tamper-resistant.

If you already have Decora outlets, but need new wall plates, that’s quite budget-focused. This 10-pack is just $7 Prime shipped.

Leviton Decora Tamper-resistant Outlet features:

  • Shutter mechanism inside the receptacle blocks access to the contacts unless a two-prong plug is inserted, helping ensure hairpins, keys, etc., will be locked out
  • TR symbol on residential receptacles assures they meet the 2008 NEC requirement
  • Ultrasonic heavy-duty construction offers long, trouble-free service life

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
$22 $18.50
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Leviton

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide