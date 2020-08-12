Score an Amazon low on a 10-pack of Leviton Decora outlets at $18.50

Amazon is offering a 10-pack of Leviton Decora Tamper-resistant 15A 125V AC Wall Outlets for $18.60 Prime shipped. Down from its going rate of around $22, today’s deal saves you around 15% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. If you’re rocking older-style plugs at your home, upgrading to Decora can give your place a brand-new look. You’ll want to take care when installing these, making sure to turn off the breaker and double-check that there’s no power at the plug. I personally love the style and look of Decora outlets, as it ties into both modern and mid-century styles perfectly. These plugs are also tamper-resistant, meaning you have to push both sides of the plug in before it allows you to insert something. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Ditch the tamper-resistant portion of these plugs to save even more. This 10-pack of Leviton Decora 15A 125V AC Wall Outlets is available for under $17 Prime shipped. This saves you a few bucks over today’s lead deal but ditches the safety feature of being tamper-resistant.

If you already have Decora outlets, but need new wall plates, that’s quite budget-focused. This 10-pack is just $7 Prime shipped.

Leviton Decora Tamper-resistant Outlet features:

Shutter mechanism inside the receptacle blocks access to the contacts unless a two-prong plug is inserted, helping ensure hairpins, keys, etc., will be locked out

TR symbol on residential receptacles assures they meet the 2008 NEC requirement

Ultrasonic heavy-duty construction offers long, trouble-free service life

