Aukey’s dual dash cameras are must-have car upgrades priced from $40

- Aug. 12th 2020 2:08 pm ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is offering its 6.8-inch Mirror Dual Dash Camera for $39.89 shipped with the code DNM7TZM3 at checkout. Down from its $70 going rate, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. While you might not have the ability to add a backup camera to your vehicle due to no built-in display, this solves that problem. It replaces your rear-view mirror with one that has a 6.8-inch display, a built-in dash camera, and the ability to handle a backup camera input. Rated 4/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted that Aukey TMUS via Amazon is offering its 9.66-inch Mirror Dual Dash Camera for $76.99 shipped with the code 62PP5NQ8 at checkout. Down from $110, today’s deal is among the best pricing that we’ve seen for Aukey’s higher-end mirror dash camera. Like today’s lead deal, this model offers 1080p recording and a built-in display. However, unlike the one above, this model has a much larger display measuring 9.66-inches. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you just need a dash camera, Apeman’s 1080p model is a great option. It’s just $40 shipped at Amazon and records what goes on ahead of you, though there’s no rear-view camera included here.

Aukey Mirror Dual Dash Camera features:

The DRA2 is a complete front and rear dash camera system that backs you up in any road incident. Capture super-sharp 1080p video (accompanied by optional in-car audio) on the front camera and separate 720p video on the rear camera (which also operates as a reversing camera). View and set up everything easily on the large 6.8” LCD touchscreen display

